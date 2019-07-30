Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Romanian bodyguard Pavel Florin's unorthodox bowling action

The video of Pavel Florin bowling in the European Cricket League has made him an internet sensation.

Published: 30th July 2019 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Stadium

Pavel Florin playing in the European Cricket League for Cluj Cricket Club| Twitter@EuropeanCricket

By AFP

PARIS: A Transylvanian bodyguard has become a cricket internet sensation due to his unorthodox bowling technique.

A video of Pavel Florin playing in the European Cricket League for Cluj Cricket Club against France's Dreux on Tuesday has been watched hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter and garnered hundreds of comments.

One user replied to a post by broadcaster @FoxCricket saying: "If that's the standard there may be a chance for me in the euro leagues.... #Pies."

Another account was in more of a positive mood: "Good on em! Got 2 start somewhere!"

Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh responded: "I reckon that would be very hard to hit."

The 40-year-old Florin, who took up cricket at the age of 32, is featuring in the first edition of the 10-over eight-team European tournament which includes sides from the Netherlands, Spain and Italy.

In an interview with the competition’s website in May, the Romanian said his role model was South African AB de Villiers and revealed his top score was 36 in a league match for Cluj.

Asked if he had ever been a hero for his team, Florin said: "I drove 500km during night time for nine straight hours just to reach for the match in the morning. I stayed 14 overs on the ground and scored 34 runs not out.

"I would not call it a hero act, but it is the match that gave me confidence that I can be a good cricket player."

The two-group European competition culminates with the semi-finals and final on Friday in the Spanish town of La Manga.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cricket BOWLING Romania Pavel Florin European Cricket League
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp