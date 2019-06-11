Amit Shah hails Yuvraj Singh, calls him 'cricketing icon'

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday called Yuvraj Singh a "cricketing icon" and wished him for his future endeavours after the swashbuckling batsman announced his retirement from international cricket.

Shah took to Twitter to wish the cricketer, saying, "Yuvraj Singh has been our cricketing icon for all times with fans across the globe."

"Whether as a batsman, bowler or fielder, he always did his best for India. The fighter @YUVSTRONG12 has given us countless memories to cherish. I extend my warm wishes for his future endeavours," Shah tweeted.

Yuvraj Singh has been our cricketing icon for all times with fans across the globe.



Whether as a batsman, bowler or fielder, he always did his best for India. The fighter @YUVSTRONG12 has given us countless memories to cherish.



I extend my warm wishes for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/5cYMkXFMeQ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 10, 2019

Starting off in 2000 in the ICC KnockOut Trophy, Yuvraj Singh last played a Test for India in 2012 and last featured in a limited-over series in 2017.

ALSO READ: Was promised a farewell game if I failed 'Yo Yo' Test but I passed: Yuvraj Singh

The 37-year-old had a dream run in the 2011 World Cup, amassing 362 runs, including one century and four fifties. He also picked up 15 wickets, won four Man-of-the-Match awards besides being named the Player of the Tournament.

In the process, he became the first all-rounder to score 300-plus runs and take 15 wickets in a single edition of the showpiece event.