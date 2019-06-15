Not Kohli or Dhoni, these two are Kapil Dev's favourites in Indian team

By Online Desk

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev on Friday revealed his personal favourites in the current Indian team. To the surprise of many, the veteran's picks did not include Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni. Rather, it's the Men in Blue's talismanic speedster Jasprit Bumrah and top-order batsman KL Rahul whom he loves watching the most.

The World Cup-winning captain said he would pick these two from the "younger breed" over other experienced players because of their immense potential and hoped to see them achieve greatness.

Kapil Dev praised Bumrah for becoming the top-ranked bowler in the world at a time when India was lacking the services of a raw pacer.

"When I saw him first, I never thought he had so much ability. It is not easy to generate so much pace with a short run-up. I want him to be fit for the next few years," he said before unveiling the record-breaking cricket bat at Phoenix Marketcity in Chennai.

KL Rahul is another player he has a soft corner for. "Rahul has so much talent. I hope his performance now matches the amount of talent he has."

The 60-year-old expressed confidence that Kohli's men will return with the World Cup trophy from England.

Kapil Dev was in Chennai to officially unveil a 50-ft-long bat at Phoenix Marketcity mall. It set a new Guinness record for the world's biggest cricket bat.