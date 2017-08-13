Home Sport Football

Neymar braced for PSG debut and French culture shock

Meanwhile, French media speculated over who in the expensively-assembled PSG team will make way for Neymar.

Published: 13th August 2017 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2017 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Neymar became the most expensive player in history when PSG snatched him from Barcelona after paying 222 million euros. (File | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: He has dazzled Rio's imposing Maracana and Barcelona's storied Camp Nou, but it's Guingamp's humble 17,000-capacity Stade du Rouduorou, tucked away in sleepy Brittany, which on Sunday greets Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer.

With the mundanity of transfer paperwork finally resolved, the 25-year-old Brazilian magician will line up for Paris Saint-Germain for the first time since his mind-boggling 222 million euro ($261 million) move from Barcelona.

"He's physically ready to play the whole ninety minutes," PSG coach Unai Emery told AFP.

"He's been working well and we looked hard at tactics and free-kicks. We all want him in the starting eleven, he's a player we need in the group."

Even Guingamp coach Antoine Kombouaré, himself a former PSG boss, wants Neymar to play despite the potential for destruction at the feet of the Brazilian superstar.

"I want the fans to come Sunday to see Guingamp win... preferably against a side with Neymar in it.

"But the people here are not talking about Neymar. The people here support their team."

It will be a major culture shock for Neymar in a town which has a population of just 7,000 and is best known for its annual Breton dance showcase, the Saint Loup Festival which draws visitors from around the world.

However, that's not to say that Guingamp do not have football pedigree.

They were French Cup winners in 2009 and 2014 and last season beat PSG 2-1 in the corresponding league fixture, the capital city club's second defeat in four visits to Guingamp since their hosts were promoted in 2013.

Furthermore, former Chelsea and Ivory Coast star Didier Drogba spent a season at the club in 2002/2003.

"We could have filled a stadium of 40,000 seats with no problem at all," said Guingamp president Bertrand Desplat whose club budget is an eighth of what PSG paid for Neymar.

"Remember the star of the show is going to be Neymar and for us we want to welcome this very special player and his team in the best conditions possible."

Journalists from far and wide are expected for the game -- the ground's press tribune, built to hold 80 people, has been extended to cater for 350.

A total of 145 stewards will be on duty at the ground -- 30 more than usual.

1,200km away, Barca start new era

Meanwhile, French media speculated over who in the expensively-assembled PSG team will make way for Neymar.

Le Parisien suggested it will be Javier Pastore, the Argentine star who was the first major signing after PSG were bought by their ambitious Qatari owners.

"After first giving up his No.10 shirt, will he (Pastore) now give him (Neymar) his place in the team?" Le Parisien asked of the player who took up the No.10 shirt after Zlatan Ibrahimovic left for Manchester United last season, only to hand it to the Brazilian this summer.

"Neymar will start on the left at the cost of Pastore."

Sports daily L'Equipe saw things differently, though.

"Neymar -- the football version," ran their headline on Saturday in a light-hearted reference to how the most expensive transfer in football history has dominated news despite Neymar not yet having kicked a ball in anger.

"A trio of Neymar, Pastore and Angel di Maria will support (striker) Ederson Cavani," predicted L'Equipe.

The match in Guingamp kicks-off at 1900GMT.

An hour later, and around 1,200km further south, Barcelona will start their first competitive match without Neymar by facing bitter rivals Real Madrid in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

Barca's scattergun approach to finding a replacement for Neymar has so far been unsuccessful with bids for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele of Borussia Dortmund rebuffed.

Gerard Deulofeu was handed Neymar's role alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez up front in Monday's 5-0 friendly win over Chapecoense on his return to the club after spells at Everton and AC Milan.

And the Spanish international took his chance with a goal and two assists in just 45 minutes on the field.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PSG Neymar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp