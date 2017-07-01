BARCELONA: Spain winger Gerard Deulofeu is returning to Barcelona from English Premier League outfit Everton on a two-year deal, the Spanish giants announced on Friday.

"FC Barcelona have activated the buy-back clause for Gerard Deulofeu," the Catalans said in a statement on their website.

"In the following days, the terms will be agreed with both Everton and the player. Deulofeu's contract will run until 30 June 2019."

Media reports in Spain said Barca will pay 12 million euros (£10.5 million, $13.7 million) for the 23-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan.

Deulofeu has been capped three times at full international level and is currently at the under-21 European Championship in Poland with Spain, who face Germany in Friday's final.

Meanwhile, Barcelona announced that winger Cristian Tello has been sold to La Liga rivals Real Betis for four million euros, rising potentially to five million euros with bonuses.

Tello, 25, has signed a five-year deal with the Seville side. He spent last season on loan at Italian outfit Fiorentina.

