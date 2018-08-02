Former Swansea captain Angel Rangel trains with Bengaluru FC in Spain

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Swansea City captain Angel Rangel trained with Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC in Valencia wearing the official kit of the ISL franchise.

The Bengaluru team is training at the Masia La Grava facility in Valencia for its away game against Turkmenistan's Altyn Asyr FK in a two-legged Inter-Zone AFC Cup semi-final later this month.

"We have elite company in Valencia where former @SwansOfficial skipper and club legend @arangelz is spending a few days training with the Blues, and the boys are making the most of his experience! #BluesInSpain," BFC said in a tweet.

The Spaniard played for the Welsh club for a decade and also captained the side. He is not playing for any club since leaving Swansea after the club was relegated to the championship.

"Really enjoying the sessions and the fantastic team spirit you have here!" the defender tweeted.