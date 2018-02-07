MILAN: A teenage Italian female referee was hospitalised after being attacked by an angry parent after a youth game in Tuscany, according to press reports on Tuesday.

The referee, a 17-year-old girl, was injured when the boy's father kicked down the door of the locker room following Sunday's regional youth championship game between Junior Tiferno and Bastia at Arezzo in eastern Tuscany.

The man -- whose son played for visiting side Bastia -- was infuriated after a penalty decision was overturned.

The father followed the referee as she left the pitch and kicked in the door of the locker room before being restrained by team members.

The young referee was brought to hospital with a hip injury and in a state of shock, but was later released, Gazzetta Dello Sport reported, adding that a police investigation had been opened.