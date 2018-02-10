MILAN: North Korean international striker Han Kwang-Song said Friday he was relishing his return to Serie A side Cagliari following a loan spell in Perugia.

The 19-year-old Han was loaned to Serie B side Perugia early this season where he flourished, scoring seven goals, and attracted the interest of clubs including champions Juventus.

Han has returned to his Mediterranean side to help Sardinian outfit Cagliari who are just seven points above the drop zone.

"The biggest emotion since I came in Italy? Honestly, first goal on Serie A," Han told Cagliari's TV channel of his first goal five minutes into stoppage time in a 3–2 home defeat to Torino on April 9 last year.

"I thank Perugia which gave me the chance to grow up as a player," he said. "I didn't expect to come back now, I am happy! I also thank Cagliari and Chairman Giulini, who believed in me and gave me the chance to play in Serie A. I am living a dream.

"I work every day to improve more and more, I am young, I have to learn a lot. I listen to the advice of (coach Luis Diego) Lopez and of my teammates.

"Here in Cagliari everybody loves me, I feel like I am at home," added the striker whose idols are Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus's Paulo Dybala.

Born in Pyongyang, Han, spent some of his youth at a football academy in Barcelona before returning to his homeland to join FC Chobyong.

He returned to Italy in 2015 playing with Cagliari's academy side before joining the first team last season, making his Serie A debut, and scoring his first goal.

One of the biggest challenges for him has been learning the Italian language. "It is getting better but I still have to study a lot, it is quite hard!"

Han -- who has been valued at 20 million euros ($24.6 million) by Cagliari -- signed a contract extension to continue to play for the Italian club until 2022.