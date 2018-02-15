NEW DELHI: The ISL and I-League teams have refused to compete in the 2nd Indian Women's League, leaving All India Football Federation (AIFF) in the lurch.

The apex body claimed the franchises had earlier promised participation in the IWL.

When contacted AIFF general secretary Kushal Das told PTI: Its extremely disappointing that despite assurances, we havent got any entry from either any ISL or I-League club.

Hopefully, they will understand the importance of womens football and rethink about their participation in the sole Womens League in the Country, he added.

The format of the IWL grants a direct entry to ISL & I-League clubs in the final round of the IWL but so far none have confirmed their participation.

However cost is a major factor which might have prevented all these major Indian clubs to have an exclusive women's football team.

Das further informed that AIFF is contemplating participation in the IWL as part of the AIFF Licensing criteria for teams to take up womens football on a more serious note.

The inaugural edition of the Indian Womens League had kicked off in January 2017 in New Delhi where eight teams including one ISL team FC Pune City.

Manipurs Eastern Sporting Union had won the inaugural edition of IWL.