Home Sport Football

4-nation football tournament: India U-16 crowned champions

Indian U-16 national football team was crowned champions of the Four-Nation Tournament after they defeated Tajikistan 4-2 in the finals in Serbia last evening.

Published: 14th May 2018 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

India's U- 16 team crowned champions of Four-Nation Tournament after defeating Tajikistan 4-2. (Twitter | Indian Football)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian U-16 national football team was crowned champions of the Four-Nation Tournament after they defeated Tajikistan 4-2 in the finals in Serbia last evening.

The Four-Nation tournament saw the Indian U-16 team face hosts Serbia, Jordan, and Tajikistan and while the Indian colts drew 0-0 against the hosts, they defeated Jordan 2-1 and Tajikistan 4-2.

In what was a stellar start for the Indian U-16s against Tajikistan, the young colts took the lead as early as in the fifth minute when Gibson lobbed the ball over the opposing custodian.

Two minutes later, Sailo took advantage of a scramble inside the opposition box and scored to double India's lead.

India tripled their lead in the ninth minute when Shabaj slotted the ball home to make the scoreline read 3-0 in less than ten minutes. Tajikistan started to fight back and in the 12th minute pulled a goal back courtesy of a penalty kick.

In the 15th minute, Tajikistan minimized their deficiency and found the Indian net once again to make the scoreline read 3-2.

After the half-time scoreline read 3-2 in India's favour, and with Tajikistan holding on to hopes of a dramatic comeback, the Indian Colts put the match to rest.

In the 66th minute, Ricky's through ball found Rohit Danu and the latter bundled the ball home to give India a two-goal lead cushion as the scoreline read 4-2. The full-time scoreline read the same as India finished their campaign unbeaten in three matches, accumulating seven points out of a maximum nine.(ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India U-16 four nation tournament Tajikistan Serbia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Here are five players who inspired Juventus's Serie A triumph

Ederson signs new seven-year Manchester City deal

Footballer Neymar wins French league's Player of the Year prize, rejects transfer talk

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port