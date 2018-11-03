Home Sport Football

Late Rashford goal helps Manchester United beat Bournemouth 2-1

United had earlier went behind in the 11th minute when the unmarked Callum Wilson converted Junior Stanislas' cross from close range.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League match against Bournemouth | AP

By Associated Press

BOURNEMOUTH: A last-gasp goal by Manchester United substitute Marcus Rashford put the finishing touch on a come-from-behind 2-1 victory against Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday.

United went behind in the 11th minute when the unmarked Callum Wilson converted Junior Stanislas' cross from close range.

Bournemouth continued to control the game and Anthony Martial's equalizer in the 35th came completely against the run of play.

Ashley Young slipped the ball to Alexis Sanchez on the right side of the penalty area and he pulled it back to the in-form Martial, who smashed home his fifth goal in five games.

United was a transformed team in the second half and several times went close to scoring.

Bournemouth had a remarkable double escape in the 65th when Nathan Ake threw his body in the way of a shot from England striker Rashford after Young had hit the woodwork. David Brooks then hacked Paul Pogba's rebound off the line.

It proved a temporary reprieve, however, as Pogba dashed down the left two minutes into stoppage time before sending over an inviting center that Rashford chested down before beating Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

