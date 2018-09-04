Home Sport Football

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi says Real Madrid are weaker without Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid and Barcelona have won their opening three matches and are joint top of the table on nine points.

Published: 04th September 2018 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 01:31 AM   |  A+A-

Lionel Messi

Former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and Barcelona striker Lionel Messi (File | AP)

By Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid are a worse team after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus in the close season, according to Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

Messi and Ronaldo battled against each other in La Liga for nine years with their respective sides but the Portuguese forward left for Serie A in July.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have won their opening three matches and are joint top of the table on nine points.

“Real Madrid are one of the best teams in the world with a great squad (but) it’s evident that the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo makes them less good and makes Juventus (one of the) clear favourites to win the Champions League,” Messi told Catalunya Radio in a show broadcast on Monday.

“It surprised me. I didn’t imagine him leaving Madrid or joining Juventus. There were a lot of teams that wanted him. It surprised me but he went to a very good team.”

In early August Messi gave a speech in which he said Barca wanted to win the Champions League this year after the disappointment of being knocked out by AS Roma in the quarter-finals last season.

The No. 10 reaffirmed his desire to win the trophy Barcelona last lifted in 2015.

“It’s time. We have had three years in a row being knocked out of the Champions League and are hurt further still from last season’s result in Rome,” added Messi.

“We have a spectacular squad and we can fight for it. We lost chances to win it in the (Pep) Guardiola era against Inter (Milan) and Chelsea. We were better than them and we could not get to the final because of small details.”

Barcelona face Inter, Tottenham Hotspur and PSV Eindhoveni the group stage of this season’s competition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Barcelona Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India