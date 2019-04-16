Home Sport Football

Juventus shares hit new record ahead of Champions League decider

Juventus, the most successful football club in Italian history, made its debut on the Milan stock exchange in December 2001.

Published: 16th April 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus' shares exploded after the arrival of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner from Real Madrid last summer. | AP

By AFP

MILAN: Juventus shares hit a record high on the Milan stock exchange at the close of business on Monday, ahead of the team's Champions League quarter-final, second leg clash against Dutch club Ajax in Turin.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo gave Juventus the edge with a precious away goal, his 125th in the competition, in a 1-1 draw in Amsterdam last week as both teams target a semi-final berth.

Shares rose by 2.19% to 1.706 euro ($1.93) at the close of business on Monday, beating the previous record of 1.672 euro ($1.89) achieved on September 19.

After feeble returns shares recovered during the course of the 2017-2018 season, exploding after the arrival of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner from Real Madrid last summer.

Shares had been trading around 0.6 euro in mid-May, jumping to 1.8 euro during the session on September 20, before dipping slightly following rape allegations against Ronaldo in the United States dating back to 2009 which he vehemently denies.

The 34-year-old was signed for 100 million euros ($117 million) last summer, and earns an annual 31 million-euro salary and is aiming to help Juventus lift the title they last won in 1996.

They have finished runners-up in their last five final appearances, most recently in 2015 and 2017.

Ronaldo rescued the team's European campaign with an incredible hat-trick in the last 16 against Atletico Madrid last month.

Juventus are also on course for an eighth consecutive Serie A title, needing just one point to secure the Scudetto for the 35th time.

