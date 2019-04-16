Home Sport Football

Minerva Punjab look for maiden AFC Cup win after sorting off-field issues 

Minerva qualified for the AFC Cup on the basis of winning the 2017-18 I-League but they had a forgettable outing in the just-concluded season, finishing second from bottom.

Published: 16th April 2019 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Minerva Punjab FC

Minerva Punjab FC (Photo | Minerva Punjab FC Twitter)

By PTI

DHAKA: Issues related to the non-availability of their home match venues sorted for the time being, former I-league champions Minerva Punjab would look to notch up their maiden win in the AFC Cup when they take on Abahani Limited Dhaka here on Wednesday.

Minerva qualified for the AFC Cup on the basis of winning the 2017-18 I-League but they had a forgettable outing in the just-concluded season, finishing second from bottom with only four wins from 19 matches.

Their Group E match against the Bangladesh Premier League holders at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Wednesday will be their second match in the AFC Cup, following a goalless draw against Indian Super Cup champions Chennaiyin FC in their opening game.

Not only they struggled on the pitch, Minerva also had issues off the field as they could not get venues to host their home matches.

Odisha government withdrew its initial permission to allow Minerva to host their May 1 'home' match against Manang Marshyangdi Club of Nepal at Kalinga Stadium.

Minerva's request to the state chief minister bore fruit as the state government gave the permission later.

The Punjab-based side will still search for the venues to host their two other group matches -- against Chennaiyin FC (on June 19) and Abahani Limited Dhaka (on June 26).

Minerva coach Sachin Badadhe said his side have come here with good preparation and are fully focused on the AFC Cup fixture.

"We are ready to play in any situation because it is football where you can go through ups and downs. It is part of football and we came here to secure full points," Badadhe was quoted as saying by the local media.

"We have a strong midfield even though we have been working more on attacking and finishing. We studied Abahani and have a clear idea about each of Abahani's players. They (Abahani) secured full points against Manang, so they are a strong side," Badadhe said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AFC Cup Minerva Punjab Abahani Limited Dhaka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp