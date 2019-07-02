Home Sport Football

Still a fan, Marcus Rashford hurt by Manchester United's decline

Rashford, a product of the United academy, wants to lead the rebuilding at United and believes he has felt the Red Devils' fall from grace under several different managers.

Published: 02nd July 2019 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Marcus Rashford. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Marcus Rashford wants to put Manchester United "back where they belong" after ending speculation over his future by penning a new four-year contract to remain at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old had attracted interest from Barcelona, among others, with his previous deal running out in 2020.

However, Rashford, a product of the United academy, wants to lead the rebuilding at United and believes he has felt the Red Devils' fall from grace under several different managers in recent years more than most as a fan of the club.

"It is a huge sense of pride and a huge feeling for me to sign the contract," Rashford told The Times.

"Manchester United are one big family. Some clubs don't have that. That's why United are more than a football club to me.

"Me being a fan changes the emotional side of it. Say we lose a game, it affects me more than it should because I'm a fan. It hurts every day to see where we are now, (compared) to where we've been in the past.

"It makes me more determined to put the club back where they belong."

United finished 32 points behind local rivals and champions Manchester City in sixth in the Premier League last season and missed out on Champions League qualification.

Rashford believes the 20-time English champions can return to competing for the top honours in the coming seasons.

"There's nothing I want more than to see the club winning the Premier League again, winning the Champions League again," he added.

"Everybody here deserves much, much more than what we're giving them right now, not only the fans, the club itself. They don't deserve to be where they are now.

"As players, we're the ones who have the opportunity to try and forget about the past five, six years and put the club back on track."

The appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager to replace Jose Mourinho also played a part in convincing Rashford to stay at the club.

And he backed the Norwegian to succeed where David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Mourinho have failed in the six years since Alex Ferguson's retirement.

"The players have faith in the manager now," said Rashford. "It can take two or three seasons but I feel we're ready to take the first step."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marcus Rashford Manchester United Old Trafford Man U Fan
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp