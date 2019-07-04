Home Sport Football

Manchester City re-sign Angelino from PSV Eindhoven

The 22-year-old, who has signed a four-year contract, will compete for City's left-back role with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benjamin Mendy.

Published: 04th July 2019 01:03 AM

Angelino

Angelino originally joined City from Deportivo La Coruna's youth academy in 2013 | AFP

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester City re-signed Spanish defender Angelino from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday after the Premier League champions activated his £5.3 million buy-back clause

Angelino left City last year but boss Pep Guardiola was impressed enough with his progress in the Netherlands to decide to bring him back to the Etihad Stadium.

The 22-year-old, who has signed a four-year contract, will compete for City's left-back role with Oleksandr Zinchenko and the often-injured Benjamin Mendy.

"I am thrilled to have rejoined City, a side playing incredible football under Pep Guardiola," Angelino told City's website.

"Watching them while playing in Holland has been a pleasure. City's performances over the last two seasons have been incredible and I am very excited about returning and contributing to the club's bid for more success.

"I believe my own game can develop under Pep's management and I am very confident that the club will go from strength to strength over the next few years."

ALSO READ | Manchester City set to sign Atletico Madrid's Rodri for a club-record fee

Angelino originally joined City from Deportivo La Coruna's youth academy in 2013, making three appearances before a series of loan spells at New York City, Girona, Mallorca and NAC Breda.

Angelino joined PSV last season, making 34 league appearances, scoring one goal and providing 10 assists.

He also impressed in the Champions League, playing in all six of PSV's group games against Barcelona, Tottenham and Inter Milan.

City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: "Angelino is a hugely talented young player and is an accomplished defender with great potential.

"Over the past year, he has gained excellent experience playing in the Eredivisie and the Champions League with PSV Eindhoven.

"We're sure that he will bring additional defensive quality to our squad."

