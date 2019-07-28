Manchester United have quality but no experience: Nemanja Matic

By ANI

LEEDS: Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic feels that despite having quality his club lacks experience and to win titles a club must possess both.

"Quality and experience bring you the title. In this squad we have quality and no experience," Goal.com quoted Matic as saying.

Although admitting that his team does possess top players, Matic said they are too young and need some time.

"We have five or six top players, but they are still young like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. They have shown their quality on the pitch but they are too young to lead the team of course," he said.

"Mason Greenwood, great potential. United have a project and know what they want with players of the future. But you need to give them time because, at 17, you cannot play the same like you are 26 or 27," Matic added.

Therefore, Matic asked fans to be patient and give players some time to improve.

"Football always wants results but the fans need to be patient so they can improve. In the future I am sure these players will take United back where they belong," he said.