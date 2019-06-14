Home Sport Football

Massimiliano Allegri taking year off after Juventus exit

Juventus won an eighth consecutive Serie A title in April, which was Allegri's fifth in as many years.

Published: 14th June 2019 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 01:02 AM

Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri (File photo | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri revealed on Thursday he intends to take a year off after leaving the Serie A champions.

The 51-year-old's five-year reign with Juventus ended last month.

"I'm going to take a year off to recharge the batteries and take my personal life back in hand," Allegri said in Milan.

"The last 16 years have felt like being in a spin-dryer. You let things go a bit with family, children and friends.

"I'll use this year to recharge my batteries ahead of the next season."

He also lifted the Coppa Italia on four occasions since replacing Antonio Conte in 2014, and reached two Champions League finals.

Allegri also led AC Milan to their last Serie A title in 2011 and had been linked with a return to the San Siro, as well as a move to the Premier League.

