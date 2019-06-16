Home Sport Football

Sergio Ramos marries TV personality Pilar Rubio in 'Galactico' wedding

The wedding took place at a famous 16th century cathedral in Seville to the sound of AC/DC with hundreds of celebrity guests present.

Published: 16th June 2019 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Pilar Rubio, Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos and model and presenter Pilar Rubio

By AFP

SEVILLE: Sergio Ramos, the Real Madrid captain, married Spanish TV presenter Pilar Rubio in Seville on Saturday in a 'Galactico' wedding with hundreds of celebrity guests and AC/DC booked as the band.

The crowd who had gathered at a famous 16th century cathedral to watch the celebrities arrive were delirious at the sight of ex-Real player David Beckham and his wife and former pop star Victoria, former and current La Liga stars Jordi Alba, Luka Modric, Keylor Navas, Roberto Carlos and Alvaro Morata, as well as matador El Cordobes.

The 33-year-old Ramos, who is from a suburb of Seville, arrived wearing a dark three-piece suit in a discrete check pattern, on the arm of his mother Paqui Garcia, who wore a traditional Andalusian mantilla, or raised head scarf.

The bride, who is 41, arrived a little later in a floor-length white dress with a long train.

After the ceremony, the couple were due to celebrate at the groom's estate near Seville, where the guests would only be allowed in with a temporary unicorn tattoo and once they had surrendered their cell phones and any other devices with cameras or microphones.

Photographs in Spanish media in the days leading up to the event showed a Ferris wheel, bumper cars, a stage and Indian teepees had been set up.

The banquet was being prepared by chef Dani Garcia, who has won three Michelin stars for his restaurant in the Andalusian resort Marbella.

The performance by AC/DC is, Spanish media reported, a wedding gift from Ramos to his wife who is, said the reports, a big fan of the veteran Australian rockers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Real Madrid Sergio Ramos wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp