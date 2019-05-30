Home Sport Football

Uruguay Copa America squad includes injured Luis Suarez

The 32-year-old striker was a doubt for the continental showpiece due to begin in Brazil on June 14

Published: 30th May 2019 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez | AP

By AFP

MONTEVIDEO: Barcelona star Luis Suarez was included in Uruguay's Copa America squad on Thursday despite undergoing knee surgery just three weeks ago.

The 32-year-old striker was a doubt for the continental showpiece due to begin in Brazil on June 14 after going under the knife on May 9 to repair an "internal meniscal injury."

Barcelona had said he would be out for "between four and six weeks."

That was just over five weeks before Uruguay's first match, against Ecuador on June 16 in Belo Horizonte.

Coach Oscar Tabarez is confident Suarez will be firing on all cylinders when called upon, despite his lay-off.

"He's very professional and has a good history in other types of recovery," he said on Wednesday.

Suarez had missed Barca's final two league matches and the Copa del Rey final on May 25, which the Catalan giants lost 2-1 to Valencia.

With Suarez included, there were no major surprises to Tabarez's 23-man selection as fellow stars Edinson Cavani, the Paris Saint-Germain forward, and center-back Diego Godin, who is leaving Atletico Madrid after nine years, were also included.

Record Copa winners Uruguay are bidding for a 16th continental crown in Brazil, where they line up in a tough Group C alongside Ecuador, champions Chile and guests Japan.

Suarez's presence is crucial to Uruguay's chances of winning the Copa America for the first time since 2011.

The Barca forward is his country's all-time record goalscorer, ahead of Cavani in second, and the pair are amongst the few survivors -- Godin being another -- from the last national team squad to lift the continental trophy.

Suarez scored 21 goals in La Liga this season, fewer only than his Barca team-mate and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, who will also line up for his country in Brazil.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galastasaray/TUR), Martin Silva (Libertad/PAR), Martin Campana (Independiente/ARG)

Defenders: Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Giovanni Gonzalez (Penarol), Martin Caceres (Juventus/ITA)

Midfielders: Diego Laxalt (AC Milan/ITA), Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors/ARG), Lucas Torreira (Arsenal/ENG), Matias Vecino (Inter Milan/ITA), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus/ITA), Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders/USA), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid/ESP), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Flamengo/BRA), Marcelo Saracchi (RB Leipzig/GER)

Forwards: Cristhian Stuani (Girona/ESP), Gaston Pereiro (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Jonathan Rodriguez (Cruz Azul/MEX), Maximiliano Gomez (Celta Vigo/Espana), Luis Suarez (Barcelona/ESP)

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Copa America Luis Suarez Uruguay football

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp