Messi Jr's football skills storms the Internet

By IANS

BARCELONA: Football superstar Lionel Messi's son, Mateo, is a chip of the old block. The little guy pulled off some pure football tricks like his old man and the Internet cannot stop swooning over it.

Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo has shared a video on Instagram which showed Mateo taking a penalty and celebrating like the FC Barcelona superstar.

"Happy Birthday my love. Just wish you to be happy all your life and never stop being that cute character that makes our lives happy," the mother said in Spanish.

Messi, meanwhile, is in doubt for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund as he has yet to recover from the calf injury he picked up in August, coach Ernesto Valverde said.