India vs England: This MS didn't Excel

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

EDGBASTON: If the top three have been India’s strength, the ones after them are turning out to be a letdown. As the World Cup heads into a crucial stage, where none other than Australia have secured passage to the semifinals, this is a concern Virat Kohli’s team carry into the last two league games. And if they make it past those, into the knockout stage as well.

The one expected to play the role of stabiliser has cut a sorry figure so far. Before the competition, the team thought MS Dhoni would be the calming factor as well as accelerator when needed, considering his success in these roles in the past. After six completed games, the former skipper has been neither here nor there.

ALSO READ | Rohit's ton in vain as England inflict India's first defeat of World Cup 2019

Nothing wrong with his average of 47.20 or strike rate of 91.50, but not much of it has benefited the team. After scratching around and making 28 against Afghanistan, he contributed an unbeaten 56 against West Indies. Neither of these two knocks instilled confidence.

Against England on Sunday, with the team desperate for quick runs, he was again struggling to put bat to ball, when Hardik Pandya was going strong. A few timely blows from Dhoni could have revived India's hopes. He did connect a few when the contest was over, which made the 31-ball 42 look acceptable on the scoreboard. Go by these figures or consider their real value? Your pick!