South Africa claim first point of World Cup 2019 after West Indies washout

After three losses in a row, South Africa claimed just a point, which now leaves them on the brink of elimination.

Published: 10th June 2019 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Southampton rain

The Proteas were 29 for two before rain stopped play. | AP

By AFP

SOUTHAMPTON: The World Cup match between South Africa and the West Indies was abandoned on Monday after persistent heavy rain in Southampton, with both sides earning a point each.

Earlier, West Indies paceman Sheldon Cottrell reduced Faf du Plessis's team to 29 for two before rain stopped play.

South Africa, desperately needing a win after defeats in their first three matches of the tournament in England and Wales, lost the toss and were put in to bat under threatening skies.

They were quickly in trouble, with Hashim Amla edging Cottrell to Chris Gayle at slip for just six, sparking the bowler's trademark celebration featuring a short march and salute.

That brought Aiden Markram to the wicket but he had only made five when he tickled a Cottrell delivery down the legside and wicketkeeper Shai Hope completed the catch to leave South Africa in deep trouble at 28-2 in the seventh over.

In the following over, delivered by Oshane Thomas, rain stopped play and the covers came on.

"Rain-affected matches are the worst. Both teams wanted a result, but you can't control the weather.

"You want to start on a day like today without losing wickets - but they have a lot of strike bowlers up front, and they managed to get two wickets," said Faf du Plessis at the post-match interaction.

"We were in a good position today, but we can't control the weather. I guess we were hoping we would get a full day today, but nothing we can do about this so we have to move on and play well in the future matches," said captain Jason Holder.

The West Indies are fifth in the World Cup table with three points after three matches, while South Africa are second from bottom after four games, leaving their hopes of making the semi-finals hanging by a thread.

World Cup 2019 South Africa cricket West Indies Cricket

