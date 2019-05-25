Home Sport ICC World Cup News

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood takes to the field during warm-up game against Australia

The 42-year-old walked out to field after Mark Wood and his replacement Jofra Archer left the ground following injuries.

Collingwood, who was wearing Wood's World Cup jersey, showcased his fitness. | Twitter@cricketcomau

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: Former skipper and current assistant coach Paul Collingwood Saturday was forced to take the ground as a substitute fielder after England pacers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer suffered injury scares in a warm-up game against Australia here.

While Wood walked off the field after suffering a hamstring injury in his fourth over, Archer also left soon after injuring himself while fielding at the deep.

Collingwood, England's fielding coach, was then seen running around on the ground wearing Wood's World Cup jersey, giving ample display of his fitness.

Joe Root, who was rested for Saturday's warm-up match, was also asked to take the field.

England captain Eoin Morgan was missing in action Saturday due to a finger injury suffered during a training session, while spinner Adil Rashid skipped the warm-up game due to a shoulder injury, leaving the hosts with no option but to bring Collingwood onto the field.

Collingwood has played 197 ODIs for England between 2001 and 2011, amassing over 5,000 runs and snapping 111 wickets.

He also featured in 68 Tests and 36 T20I for England.

World Cup 2019 England cricket Australia cricket Paul Collingwood

