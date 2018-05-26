Home Sport IPL

Leaked CSK-KKR promo causes storm before IPL 2018 final

A few even shouted ‘fixed’, as speculation reached fever pitch when Sunrisers struggled with the bat — not an unfamiliar theme in this edition — against KKR in Qualifer 2 on Friday.

Published: 26th May 2018 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings players celebrate thier victroy against Sunrisers Hydrabad during the 1st Qualifer IPL match played in Mumbai on Tuesday. | PTI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MS Dhoni is changing the field. Harbhajan Singh, supposedly after taking a wicket, is ecstatic. There is a single shot of a section of a crowd going bonkers. All these three seemingly random clips are in a montage of the promo of the IPL final on Sunday.

Shots of CSK players in the promo is fine, because they qualified for it on Tuesday. Interestingly enough, the advertisement, which has Hotstar written on the bottom of a 10-second clip that was first posted on Twitter on Wednesday, also featured few KKR players.

It showed two KKR openers walking out to bat before it cut to Sunil Narine batting. After the image faded to black, there is a message to interested viewers. “Catch the action of VIVO IPL 2018 final,” it said.

“More cricket.” Unsurprisingly, the leaked promo set tongues wagging.

“How come Hotstar made this video even before the play-offs were completed?” was a question that kept repeating in various forms on social media and websites.

A few even shouted ‘fixed’, as speculation reached fever pitch when Sunrisers struggled with the bat — not an unfamiliar theme in this edition — against KKR in Qualifer 2 on Friday.

However, if insiders are to be believed, this doesn’t imply that Hotstar, who holds the league’s digital rights, knew about the outcome of the play-off between KKR and SRH before the first ball was bowled.

They suggested that considering there is little turnaround time between the end of the play-off stage and the final, all ads of this nature are usually edited and kept ready.

“I know the leaked video imagined a CSK vs KKR final but trust me when I say that they would have made a CSK vs SRH version of the final as well,” an insider pointed out. It really doesn’t indicate a fix or anything, that’s usually how broadcasters work.

Fun with KXIP stars

Manyavar, the official celebration wear partner of KXIP, recently hosted a meet and greet session with players at the Bharat Woolen House store of Mohey and Manyavar in Pune.

David Miller, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mayank Agarwal and Ben Dwarshuis attended the event. They were welcomed in Punjabi style, with drum beats and bhangra.

The players interacted and engaged in activities with visitors. Mohit and other players provided fun by mimicking famous dialogues from Bollywood films.

Fans had a chance to click selfies with the stars. The players explored the store and bought Manyavar goodies for themselves, family and friends.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch