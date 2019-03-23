Home Sport IPL

CSK vs RCB: Three things we learned from IPL 2019 opener

Chennai Super Kings making the most of their home advantage, record-breaking Raina and more.

Published: 23rd March 2019 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

CSK's spin trio of Jadeja, Harbhajan and Tahir

CSK's spin trio of Jadeja, Harbhajan and Tahir finished with figures of 12-1-44-8. | PTI

By Srihari
Online Desk

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings got off to a winning start in IPL 2019 after their demolition of Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir led the way with three wickets apiece as RCB were bundled out for 70 before CSK got the victory with seven wickets to spare.

Here are the three main takeaways from CSK's win over RCB:

CSK's home advantage

With three front-line spinners and two part-time spinners at their disposal, it was unsurprising that CSK opted to field after winning the toss on a spin-friendly track. But what was surprising was the amount of turn on offer right from the outset.

Harbhajan Singh got CSK going by getting rid of Virat Kohli in his second over and after that, they didn't look back. By the time, Dwayne Bravo came in to bowl the 18th over and picked up the final wicket, CSK's spin trio of Jadeja, Harbhajan and Tahir finished with figures of 12-1-44-8.

With 13 wins from their last 14 IPL matches in Chennai, CSK's home ground is already a fortress and with the amount of turn that is on offer and the quality of their spinners, it will be a tough ask for any team to beat the defending champions on their own turf. 

RCB's costly mistake

While CSK's spinners had a field day, RCB and Virat Kohli were left wondering what could have been. Kohli couldn't do much about losing the toss but the team combination on a spin-friendly track left a lot to be desired.

While some poor shot selection also contributed to RCB's downfall, even if they got to a par total, they only had two spin options in Moeen Ali and Yuzvendra Chahal. Against a side that had five spin options and Bravo, with his cutters, Kohli went with fast bowling all-rounders instead of spin options.

That both spinners got plenty of purchase and CSK won the game in only the 18th over, only highlights their mistake.

Raina's record-breaking day

Suresh Raina has been synonymous with the IPL ever since the tournament's inception. So it should come as little surprise that he added yet another record to his impressive kitty as CSK registered their seventh successive win over RCB in IPL.

Raina became the first player to score 5,000 runs in IPL history. The southpaw, who already holds the record for being the first player to 2,000 and 3,000 IPL runs, got to this milestone against Kohli, who was also gunning for the same record.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 CSK RCB Harbhajan Singh Imran Tahir Suresh Raina

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp