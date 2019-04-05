Home Sport IPL News

Virat Kohli overtakes Suresh Raina to become IPL's leading run-getter

Kohli also became the second Indian to score 8000 runs in T20 cricket after Raina.

Published: 05th April 2019 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 10:31 PM

By PTI

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Friday overtook Suresh Raina to become the leading run-getter in the Indian Premier League. India captain achieved the feat during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

He scored a delightful 84 off 49 balls, taking his IPL runs tally to 5110. Kohli also became the second Indian to score 8000 runs in T20 cricket after Raina.

Raina, who has scored 5086 runs, could overtake Kohli on Saturday when Chennai Super Kings host Kings XI Punjab.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is third in the list with 4600 IPL runs.

