Home Sport Other

Emma striving for excellence and Opals dream

Australia's  Agnes Emma-Nnopu is just 17 but she has come a long way in basketball.

Published: 01st November 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Agnes Emma-Nnopu in action for the the Australia U-18 team | shriram BN

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU:Australia's  Agnes Emma-Nnopu is just 17 but she has come a long way in basketball. Having picked up the sport as a seven-year-old to have fun and make friends, she decided to pursue the sport seriously when she was around 14. The 6 feet player has an impressive resume. Helping her country win their first-ever gold in the FIBA 2017 U-16 Women’s Asian Championship is one of the highlights. After that high, she went on to represent Australia in the U-17 World Cup too. At present, she is in Bengaluru with the Australian U-18 team.

Born in Nigeria, Emma-Nnopu moved to the Australia in 2005 and she used to be one of the tallest players during her early days in the sport. However, things have changed as she has been regularly playing against players, who are taller or of the same height.Just to put that into context, one look at the Australian 12-member squad for the ongoing FIBA U-18 Asian Women’s Asian Championship gives a good picture. The tallest player stands at 6 feet 4 inches and the shortest (three players) stand at 5 feet 9 inches. She might have started as a center, but she is working on her game to become more versatile.

If one watched Emma-Nnopu play lately, she resembles a mixture of both guard and small forward. She is strong off the board, drives in quite strongly and handles the ball well too. The latter part of her game has taken shape after moving to Australia’s centre of excellence, where she has improved her shooting and ball-handling skills. However, she has the qualities to contribute on both sides of the floor.  

“In this (Australia U-18) team, I am still one of the shorter ones, adapting to being a guard, rather than a big (center). I think I am making my way towards that. I moved to the center of excellence in Australia at the start of this year. That move really helped me turn from center to a guard. So I feel like from the start of this year till now, my shooting and ball-handling have definitely improved and my awareness of the basketball game has improved as well,” she said.

Emma-Nnopu, who averages 8.7 points in the ongoing FIBA championship, will have to bring all her skills into play in the business end of the competition. Australia will face New Zealand in the semifinal qualifiers on Thursday. It is in competitions like these, where she ne­e­ds to impress in order to achieve her objectives of finally getting into the Opals team (Australian national women’s team) besides the Women National Basketball Association (WNBA).

“Right now, the objective is get to college first (NCAA). I am talking to a few colleges but I still have one full year left on my school. I also want to play for WNBL or WNBA or Euro League and hopefully, sometime in the future, play for the Opals,” said Emma-Nnopu.

ashimsunam@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp