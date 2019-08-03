India’s first eSports tournament begins in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After successfully hosting the Men's Hockey World Cup last year, the city gets another opportunity to play host to eSports FIFA U-19 qualifier tournament. The two-day event started at the Kalinga Stadium Complex on Saturday. The tournament, a single-elimination format, will see 130 players taking part.

eSports made a buzz when it was included as a medal event in the 2018 Asian Games, with India bagging a bronze medal. Junk Think Sports is organising the event and its CMO and founder John Zaidi is surprised by the response it got from the state.

"We heard that Odisha is always rocking the national platform because of its sports-loving spectators and the capability of hosting different international sporting events. However, I never expected that more than a hundred local players will participate in this eSports event which is new to the state. They surprised us," Zaidi said.

“Odisha is leading the way when it comes to sports and sports events. eSports is the next big thing and we are happy to support and host this event at Kalinga Stadium,” said sports and youth services secretary Vishal Kumar Dev.

A former Delhi FC player Lokmanyu Chaturvedi took to eSports seriously after winning the FIFA tournament in 2018. " This game needs a lot of homework, you must have brief knowledge about the team and the team composition before playing it online. Earlier, India was not part of the global ranking FIFA tournaments, but this year India will join the ranking tournaments and I am planning to get my ranking to join FIFA World Cup," he said.

Nihal Thomas Jacob, an architect from Bengaluru and among the top five players in the country, said, "As a football fan, I had started playing these events from 2016. Earlier it was not that competitive in India. Even if many people do not know what this sport is, now every city in India has at least three to four professional players.”

"eSports is one of the fastest-growing sports in India. For the first time, we are organising the FIFA qualifiers in Odisha. It will be also played in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. The top finishers of each qualifying round will take part in the final events, which carries a cash award of Rs 2 lakh. The champion and runners-up will receive a cash award of Rs 50,000 and Rs 35,000 respectively," Zaidi said.