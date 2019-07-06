Mary Kom condoles death of boxing coach Grami Makrem

By PTI

IMPHAL: The Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation has condoled the demise of Grami Makrem, a 3-star AIBA coach from Tunisia, post cardiac arrest here Saturday morning.

Makrem has been closely associated with the boxing academy run by the Foundation at the National Games Village at Langol since March this year.

Earlier, he had been in the academy for training the boxers for 30 days from March 1-30.

He continued preparing training plans for the academy through video analysis for the past three months (April, May and June).

He was invited again to the academy for the second time to impart training for 45 days, starting July 3.

He reported to the academy on July 5 and had started coaching the boxers, before this unfortunate incident happened Saturday morning.

"Makrem is a very good and well disciplined coach. He is emotionally attached to our academy and the boxers, so ever ready to help them in their training.

"This is a big loss for AIBA and for my academy, and most of all his beloved family. I can't imagine how this news is going to shock his family. May Almighty God comfort the family," Mary Kom said in a statement.