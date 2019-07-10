Home Sport Other

Archery Association of India factions await Delhi HC verdict

Earlier, the SC refused to pass an order on the June 9 simultaneous elections and sent the matter back to the Delhi HC for a final decision.

Published: 10th July 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The acrimony between the warring factions of the Archery Association might get even more complicated. The Supreme Court refused to pass an order on the June 9 simultaneous elections and sent the matter back to the Delhi High Court for a final decision. The matter may come up for hearing on Friday. However, both union minister Arjun Munda and BVP Rao-led factions are expecting a favourable verdict. Both gro­ups have also gone ahead and submitted their own compliance reports in the High Court.

In the compliance report filed by Rajender Singh Tomar on behalf of the Committee of Administrators, it has been mentioned that former president BVP Rao had stepped aside after the May 1 SC ruling while secretary Maha Singh had unilaterally and without the backing of the CoA issued separate election notices and  appointed a returning officer for the Chandigarh elections. Interestingly, Tomar was present in the Delhi elections.

It has been learnt, the Arjun Munda-led group wanted the apex court to declare null and void both elections and order fresh elections after appointing a returning officer. They hold the mandate with 23 associations backing them and would be a mere formality.

But Rahul Mehra, petitioner in the Rahul Mehra vs Union of India & Ors, informed the bench that according to their previous ruling, only the High Court can pass judgement on this particular PIL. “Where does the whole issue of fresh elections come from? Out of two elections, one will be recognised by the High Court. Let the law takes its own course,” Mehra said. According to Vide Para 22 (VI) of the said judgement, “Any issue arising from such amendment may be raised before the High Court where the main matter i.e. Writ Pretition (Civil) No 195/2010 is pending...  

After both factions issued separate notices, the VK Malhotra-backed group had app­r­oached the apex co­urt and as­ked them to name a re­turning officer so that the is­­sue of dual elections could be halted. The court, at that po­­­int in time, did not rule on the matter and issued a notice wh­­ich came up for hearing on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Archery Association of India Delhi High Court Arjun Munda Committee of Administrators BVP Rao Rajender Singh Tomar
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp