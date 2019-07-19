Stop fighting kids, I’m ready: Vijender Singh challenges Amir Khan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As was reported by this newspaper, Indian boxing ace Vijender Singh, fresh from his 11th straight pro win, on Thursday reiterated that he is ready to play British star Amir Khan.



“Stop fighting children, I am ready for a bout,” the Olympic bronze-medallist said challenging the Pakistan-origin boxer.



Khan has expressed a desire to lock horns with Vijender on many occasions and even claimed that the Indian boxer was scared of him.

“I am ready to fight with Amir. He picked a junior boxer to fight. Neeraj Goyat is way junior to me. I had said before and I am saying it again I am ready to fight whenever he tells me to. He should stop fighting kids,” Vijender was quoted as saying.

The much-anticipated bout, however, may still be a long shot as Khan competes in the welterweight category while Vijender competes in the super middleweight division.



The Indian pugilist though has a solution. “I can reduce my weight a little and he can increase it and we can agree on a mid point.”

Vijender, who is still unbeaten in the professional arena, prevailed in his US debut against Mike Snider with a technical knockout to notch his 11th consecutive victory.



Speaking on his experience in America, he termed the country as Mecca of boxing.

The Haryana boxer contested Lok Sabha election on Congress ticket but lost. He, however, has no regrets. “Life teaches you something everyday. I saw it as an opportunity to work for the people.”



The boxer also spoke about starting his own Boxing Club. “We will be starting from Delhi where there will be 150 young boxers and we will teach them the sport and provide all the equipment.



I will visit the club once a month,” he signed off.