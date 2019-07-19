Home Sport Other

Stop fighting kids, I’m ready: Vijender Singh challenges Amir Khan

As was reported by this newspaper, Indian boxing ace Vijender Singh, fresh from his 11th straight pro win, on Thursday reiterated that he is ready to play British star Amir Khan.

Published: 19th July 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Vijender Singh (centre) addressing the media in New Delh

Vijender Singh (centre) addressing the media in New Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As was reported by this newspaper, Indian boxing ace Vijender Singh, fresh from his 11th straight pro win, on Thursday reiterated that he is ready to play British star Amir Khan.

“Stop fighting children, I am ready for a bout,” the Olympic bronze-medallist said challenging the Pakistan-origin boxer. 

Khan has expressed a desire to lock horns with Vijender on many occasions and even claimed that the Indian boxer was scared of him.

“I am ready to fight with Amir. He picked a junior boxer to fight. Neeraj Goyat is way junior to me. I had said before and I am saying it again I am ready to fight whenever he tells me to. He should stop fighting kids,” Vijender was quoted as saying. 

The much-anticipated bout, however, may still be a long shot as Khan competes in the welterweight category while Vijender competes in the super middleweight division.

The Indian pugilist though has a solution. “I can reduce my weight a little and he can increase it and we can agree on a mid point.”

Vijender, who is still unbeaten in the professional arena, prevailed in his US debut against Mike Snider with a technical knockout to notch his 11th consecutive victory.

Speaking on his experience in America, he termed the country as Mecca of boxing. 

The Haryana boxer contested Lok Sabha election on Congress ticket but lost. He, however, has no regrets. “Life teaches you something everyday. I saw it as an opportunity to work for the people.”     

The boxer also spoke about starting his own Boxing Club. “We will be starting from Delhi where there will be 150 young boxers and we will teach them the sport and provide all the equipment.

I will visit the club once a month,” he signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijender Singh Amir Khan Indian Boxer Haryana boxer Neeraj Goyat
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp