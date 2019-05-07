Home Sport Other

Two leagues, more woes for kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), run by Star Sports, has been a hit and is second only to cricket in India in terms of TV viewership.

Tamil Thalaivas team during a match against UP Yoddha in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season VI (File photo | Twitter @ProKabaddi)

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

PKL comes under the umbrella of Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), the kabaddi association that is recognised by Indian Olympic Association. And with IPKL — which  starts  on  May 13 — turning into another venue for India int­er­nationals who couldn’t ma­ke the PKL cut, players may end up facing consequences. Newly elected AKFI general se­cretary Tejasvi Singh Ge­hlot said those co­­m­peting in IPKL wi­­­­­­ll not be considered for the India team.

“We have no problem with the league as long as players get to play and earn money. We have discussed a potential ban on the pl­ayers, but for now, th­ere will be none. We wa­nt to see how the le­ague goes and then take a call. But the players will not be elig­ible for nationals and India sel­ection in future. Since they ha­ve their own World Cup, those pl­ayers can participate in that,” he said.

However, NKFI believes that current AKFI members don’t ha­ve the authority to block pl­ayers’ way to the national team. “They are just a temporary bo­dy, elected to implement sports code. They have no authority to put a ban or stop selection. We will file a complaint in the court and with Competitions Commission of India if that happens,” said NKFI general secretary MV Prasad Babu.

From players’ perspective, the presence of a second league may come across as beneficial. Those who couldn’t take part in PKL will get game-time and continue to earn. Already being promoted by a few big names — with former India batsman Virender Sehwag being one of them — the new league will see 20 per cent of its revenue with players. And with this line of thought, they feel that such a move by AKFI will be counterproductive for them.

“It’s always good for players to have more tournaments and matches. If they can’t play in PKL, they can try IPKL. That way, they get more exposure, money, and it also helps the talent pool gets bigger,” said Vipin Malik. He had turned out for Dabang Delhi in PKL 5. This time, he will be representing Bangalore Rhinos in IPKL. “A ban will be injustice.”

Even IPKL director Ravi Kiran felt that two leagues will only benefit the sport. “We need a larger pool of youngsters. This is where IPKL steps in.”

