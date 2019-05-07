Two leagues, more woes for kabaddi

BENGALURU: Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), run by Star Sports, has been a hit and is second only to cricket in India in terms of TV viewership.But kabaddi has fallen victim to administrative issues. The bone of contention here is Indo-International Premier Kabaddi League (IPKL), an event being organised under the aegis of New Kabaddi Federation of India (NKFI), which is affiliated to rival world body World Kabaddi Federation.
PKL comes under the umbrella of Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), the kabaddi association that is recognised by Indian Olympic Association. And with IPKL — which starts on May 13 — turning into another venue for India internationals who couldn’t make the PKL cut, players may end up facing consequences. Newly elected AKFI general secretary Tejasvi Singh Gehlot said those competing in IPKL will not be considered for the India team.
“We have no problem with the league as long as players get to play and earn money. We have discussed a potential ban on the players, but for now, there will be none. We want to see how the league goes and then take a call. But the players will not be eligible for nationals and India selection in future. Since they have their own World Cup, those players can participate in that,” he said.
However, NKFI believes that current AKFI members don’t have the authority to block players’ way to the national team. “They are just a temporary body, elected to implement sports code. They have no authority to put a ban or stop selection. We will file a complaint in the court and with Competitions Commission of India if that happens,” said NKFI general secretary MV Prasad Babu.
From players’ perspective, the presence of a second league may come across as beneficial. Those who couldn’t take part in PKL will get game-time and continue to earn. Already being promoted by a few big names — with former India batsman Virender Sehwag being one of them — the new league will see 20 per cent of its revenue with players. And with this line of thought, they feel that such a move by AKFI will be counterproductive for them.
“It’s always good for players to have more tournaments and matches. If they can’t play in PKL, they can try IPKL. That way, they get more exposure, money, and it also helps the talent pool gets bigger,” said Vipin Malik. He had turned out for Dabang Delhi in PKL 5. This time, he will be representing Bangalore Rhinos in IPKL. “A ban will be injustice.”
Even IPKL director Ravi Kiran felt that two leagues will only benefit the sport. “We need a larger pool of youngsters. This is where IPKL steps in.”