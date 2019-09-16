Home Sport Other

Spikers enter Asian quarters, ensure Olympic qualifier spot

Prior to the tournament, Mihailovic had targetted a last-eight finish and he will be pleased that his wards have achieved that target.

Published: 16th September 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Volleyball

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India’s impressive return to the international volleyball scene continued with the men’s national team qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Asian Volleyball Championships in Tehran on Sunday. The qualification means that India will also gain entry into the eight-team Olympic qualifying event in China in January next year.

The Indian men’s volleyball
team beat Oman 3-1 in the
Asian Championships

After a disappointing 0-3 reverse to China on Saturday, India bounced back with a 3-1 (22–25, 25–12, 25–21, 25–19) victory over Oman in their final Pool C game. The result meant that they finished second behind China in their pool, and ahead of Kazakhstan who they had beaten 3-2 in their opener. Kazakhstan lost their final game 0-3 to China, killing their chances of overtaking India. The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the last-eight stage.

Even more significant is their progression to the Olympic qualifiers where they will battle it out with the best teams in Asia. While their chances of qualification for the Tokyo Games are remote — only the winners of the event will make it — it will nevertheless be an opportunity for a team, that has been devoid of matches for the last two years, to get some experience under their belts.

The next stage of the Asian Championships will see eight teams split into two groups where they will play the teams that they haven’t played in the group stages. India has been grouped with China, Iran and Australia. The team’s position in that stage will determine who they face in the last eight.

The run continued India’s resurgence on the international stage after sitting out the better part of the last two years thanks to a ban on the Volleyball Federation of India for factionalism. Last month, the U-23 men’s team had progressed to the final of the U-23 Asian Championships, losing to Chinese Taipei. India’s return to the international stage had been at Asian Games last year where the team had finished a disappointing twelfth.

The performance also marks a good start to life as India coach for newly-appointed Serbian Dragan Mihailovic. Prior to the tournament, Mihailovic had targetted a last-eight finish and he will be pleased that his wards have achieved that target.

