USA fight back for 2-2 with Croatia in Davis Cup semis

Published: 16th September 2018

Sam Querrey

Sam Querrey of the United States celebrates after defeating Marin Cilic of Croatia in their Davis Cup semifinal singles match in Zadar. | AP

By AFP

ZADAR: The United States continued their Davis Cup fightback on Sunday to draw level with hosts Croatia heading into the last singles match of their semi-final in Zadar.

Sam Querrey beat Croatia's top player and world number six Marin Cilic 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/6), 6-3, 6-4.

The winner, who will face defending champions France, in November's final, was to be decided in the day's second rubber in which Borna Coric, world number 18, is playing against Davis Cup debutant Frances Tiafoe.

Both Cilic and Coric won their singles matches on Friday.

But, in a dramatic doubles rubber on Saturday, the US cut Croatia's lead to 2-1 as Mike Bryan and Ryan Harrison beat Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic.

Croatia have made the final twice, in 2005, when they were crowned champions, and 2016.

Croatia have seen off 2007 Davis Cup winners the USA in each of their four previous Davis cup meetings. They also faced France in the final of this summer's football World Cup.

Jim Courier's team is missing two top players -- John Isner, the world number 10 who has stayed home for family reasons, and injured Jack Sock.

