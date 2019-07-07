Home Sport Tennis

Twitter fan Michelle Obama is Cori Gauff's role model

Teen sensation Gauff, who is in the Wimbledon last 16, said she liked the dignified way Michelle Obama behaved.

Published: 07th July 2019 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

Cori Gauff

Cori Gauff (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Teenage sensation Coco Gauff's life-changing experience at Wimbledon moved to a new level on Saturday with former United States First Lady Michelle Obama tweeting about her.

The 15-year-old -- who has been the star of the first week of the championships in both her on and off court performances -- said she was ecstatic about that as Barack Obama's wife was her role model.

"I just saw the tweet," said Gauff after she had lost her mixed doubles first round match on Saturday.

Obama had tweeted: "Coco is terrific."

"We don't talk personally. I don't have her number or anything. I would like that," added Gauff.

"I was super excited. She's one of my role models. So it was just cool to see that she knows I exist."

Gauff, who has come the whole way from qualifying to reach the last 16 and plays former world number one Simona Halep on Monday, said she liked the dignified way Michelle Obama behaved.

"Just the way she kind of handles herself," said Gauff.

"When she was, when Mr. (Barack) Obama was in office (2009-17), she got a lot of slack for it, but I think she carried herself well the whole term."

For Gauff -- who has also had pop superstar Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles post her on Instagram -- there have been many highlights over the past week but she picked out two in particular.

"Jaden (rapper Jaden Smith) and Michelle Obama tweeting about me," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coco Gauff Michelle Obama Wimbledon
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp