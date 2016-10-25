No prospect of dowry, man throws lover of six years under train in Vizianagaram

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: In a shocking incident, a youth attempted to murder his lover by pushing her in front of a running train here at Cheepurupalle area of Vizianagaram district. The victim ended up losing both her legs, while the accused is absconding.

Ramakrishna (24) and Neelaveni (22), both residents of Velagavalasa village of Terlam mandal, were working as singers in an orchestra group in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. The duo are learnt to have been in love for the past six years.

When her parents started looking for a match for her about two years ago, Neelaveni asked Ramakrishna to marry her.

“But Ramakrishna kept postponing the marriage saying his parents were not accepting the proposal as they were demanding a dowry of Rs 10 lakh. Recently, when I told him that my family could afford such a huge dowry and pleaded him to marry me, he said we had no option but to commit suicide,” Neelaveni told the police on Tuesday.

Late on Monday night, Neelaveni went with Ramakrishna to commit suicide on the railway tracks near Cheepurupalle railway station. But when the train neared, Ramakrishna pushed Neelaveni under it and fled from the spot.

Though Neelaveni survived the mishap, both her legs were crushed under the train wheels. The railway linemen and a few others noticed her and rushed her to the hospital.

Neelaveni has lodged a complaint with the police who launched a hunt for the accused. The police said Ramakrishna wanted to kill Neelaveni and make it look like a suicide, but his plan failed.