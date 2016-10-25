Home States Andhra Pradesh

No prospect of dowry, man throws lover of six years under train in Vizianagaram

The victim ended up losing both her legs, while the accused is absconding. The duo are learnt to have been in love for the past six years.

Published: 25th October 2016 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2016 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

rape_PTI2

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: In a shocking incident, a youth attempted to murder his lover by pushing her in front of a running train here at Cheepurupalle area of Vizianagaram district. The victim ended up losing both her legs, while the accused is absconding.

Ramakrishna (24) and Neelaveni (22), both residents of Velagavalasa village of Terlam mandal, were working as singers in an orchestra group in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. The duo are learnt to have been in love for the past six years.

When her parents started looking for a match for her about two years ago, Neelaveni asked Ramakrishna to marry her.

“But Ramakrishna kept postponing the marriage saying his parents were not accepting the proposal as they were demanding a dowry of Rs 10 lakh. Recently, when I told him that my family could afford such a huge dowry and pleaded him to marry me, he said we had no option but to commit suicide,” Neelaveni told the police on Tuesday.

Late on Monday night, Neelaveni went with Ramakrishna to commit suicide on the railway tracks near Cheepurupalle railway station. But when the train neared, Ramakrishna pushed Neelaveni under it and fled from the spot.

Though Neelaveni survived the mishap, both her legs were crushed under the train wheels. The railway linemen and a few others noticed her and rushed her to the hospital.

Neelaveni has lodged a complaint with the police who launched a hunt for the accused. The police said Ramakrishna wanted to kill Neelaveni and make it look like a suicide, but his plan failed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp