GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took part in the Christmas celebrations held at Lutheran English Medium School here on Saturday evening.With the celebrations being accorded official status, the district administration has made all arrangements to make the event a success. The Chief Minister landed by a chopper at 5.30 pm and headed to the LEM School grounds.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that funds will be increased in the coming budget session for the welfare of Christian community. He stated that the government will allocate `5 lakh to take up repair works of churches. He said that land would be allocated for construction of churches in Amaravati.

The CM said the 100-year old Phirangipuram Church will be developed as the new centre of spiritual tourism. He said, “Festivals like Christmas are celebrated by all. This religious harmony is the soul of our country without which it will not survive.”

The Chief Minister thanked the farmers who gave away 35,000 acres of lands for capital construction. He said that Christian Bhavan will be ready in Guntur by next Christmas.

He said that completion of Polavaram project and development of the State are the top priorities of the TDP government. Ministers Nakka Anand Babu, P Pulla Rao and K S Jawahar, MPs Rayapati Sambasiva Rao and Galla Jaydev also participated.