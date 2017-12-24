RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Officials of Archaeology department have intensified their search for the valuables of yore, after unearthing some rare semi-precious stone beads believed to be more than 3000 years old from the megalithic burial ground site at Patimalagudem village under Rayanapeta Panchayat of Yetapaka Mandal in East Godavari.

The village is located in the Polavaram project-affected area and now measures are on to intensify the excavations to unearth more archeological finds dating back to Neolithic age. The 69 stone beads made of crystal, carnelian, and chalcedony with multi-colored combination are being suspected to have been used in the ornaments worn by women of that era.

Assistant director of Archeology department G Venkatarathnam, who is in charge of the excavation site, said they will be preserving the stone beads at the proposed archeological museum at the Polavaram project along with other significant finds.

According to him, the excavations at the megalithic burial ground have commenced on November 13, but the actual survey of the place has commenced during British era itself. “Between 1985 and 2000, a survey was undertaken in several villages in East and West Godavari. In East Godavari, it was taken up in 191 villages. The resurvey works commenced in January this year,” he said. Few megalithic graves, marble stones, temples and rock equipment ornaments bones etc were unearthed at Rayannapeta and Jinnelagudem village.