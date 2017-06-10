Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two ‘abandoned’ girls rescued by RPF cop in Andhra Pradesh

Two girls who were left by their grandfather during a train journey, were rescued by the Railway Protection Force at Nidadavole station on Friday.

Published: 10th June 2017 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2017 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

The two minor girls who were rescued by the RPF at Nidadavole on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

ELURU: Two girls who were left by their grandfather during a train journey, were rescued by the Railway Protection Force at Nidadavole station on Friday.

According to the RPF, Chokka Jyotsna (7) and her sister Bhanu (5) of Vodarevu in Prakasam district, went to their aunt’s house at Palamunupeta in Payakaraopeta mandal of Visakhapatnam district for summer vacation.

After the end of vacation, their aunt  M Sarala entrusted the task of dropping her nieces at Vodarevu to her father who was addicted to drinking vice. They boarded Simhadri Express on Thursday night. 

Their grandfather who was in an inebriated condition, failed to take of care of his granddaughters and left them. When the girls started crying for her grandfather, some passengers enquired about the matter. After being informed that their grandfather left them in the train, they handed over the girls to RPF head constable GSRK Paramahamsa at Nidadavole railway station. 

On being informed that the girls did not reach their village, her aunt started a search for them. She contacted the RPF personnel en route about the missing girls, who informed the matter to their counterparts at Nidadavole.

Paramahamsa told the RPF personnel of Samalkot that two girls were in their safe custody. Sarala and their father Raju went to Nidadavole and took the girls along with them after furnishing the details to RPF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp