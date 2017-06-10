Two ‘abandoned’ girls rescued by RPF cop in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ELURU: Two girls who were left by their grandfather during a train journey, were rescued by the Railway Protection Force at Nidadavole station on Friday.

According to the RPF, Chokka Jyotsna (7) and her sister Bhanu (5) of Vodarevu in Prakasam district, went to their aunt’s house at Palamunupeta in Payakaraopeta mandal of Visakhapatnam district for summer vacation.

After the end of vacation, their aunt M Sarala entrusted the task of dropping her nieces at Vodarevu to her father who was addicted to drinking vice. They boarded Simhadri Express on Thursday night.

Their grandfather who was in an inebriated condition, failed to take of care of his granddaughters and left them. When the girls started crying for her grandfather, some passengers enquired about the matter. After being informed that their grandfather left them in the train, they handed over the girls to RPF head constable GSRK Paramahamsa at Nidadavole railway station.

On being informed that the girls did not reach their village, her aunt started a search for them. She contacted the RPF personnel en route about the missing girls, who informed the matter to their counterparts at Nidadavole.

Paramahamsa told the RPF personnel of Samalkot that two girls were in their safe custody. Sarala and their father Raju went to Nidadavole and took the girls along with them after furnishing the details to RPF.