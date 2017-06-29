VISAKHAPATNAM: Three more cases of cutaneous anthrax cases were reported from the Kodupunjuvalasa village of Araku Valley in Vizag agency on Wednesday. Already five persons from the village were tested positive for cutaneous anthrax and are undergoing treatment in the dermatology department of King George Hospital (KGH) here. A group of villagers developed skin infections three weeks after they had the meat of a goat infected with anthrax. The three patients were shifted to the KGH for treatment.



District medical and health officer (DMHO) Uma Sundari, along with a team from the department of dermatology of KGH, conducted a door-door survey on the disease and the living conditions of the tribals in the last few weeks. “We have taken RTPCR test samples of the patients reportedly affected by anthrax and sent them to the DRDE Laboratory in Gwalior. A team from Gwalior will be visiting the agency area soon,” said Uma Sundari.



Meanwhile, the authorities are planning a vaccination drive for animals in Kodupunjuvalasa. Anthrax was reported in Hukumpeta mandal last year and animals in that area are being administered vaccines which will continue for 5 years. Now similar step will be taken for Kodupunjuvalasa too, DM&HO said.