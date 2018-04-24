VIJAYAWADA: Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated 'AP Cyber Security Operations Centre (APCSOC)' in the third floor of Road and Buildings (R&B) Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday and said the new facility would tackle the cybersecurity challenges effectively.

During the inauguration of APCSOC, CM Naidu said the state-of-the-art centre was equipped with traditional security operations center (SOC) and predictive threat analytics capabilities. "The issue of cybersecurity is extremely important. This (APCSOC) will help the capital Amaravati to emerge as a destination for cybersecurity center," the CM said.

Later, Information Technology (IT) staff explained the facilities available in APCSOC to the CM. They said from the Center, one could prevent computer hacking, virus attacks, combat cyber threats and send analysis reports to all government departments about other spy attacks.

Also, the chief minister interacted with a team of Central Information technology officials and discussed the performance. Naidu said APCSOC would thwart cyber attacks and reduce cyber crimes. He also said a thriving ecosystem would be developed soon in the state.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the cybersecurity breaches were set to become a bigger menace with increasing focus on digitalisation, especially in the government space. "Cybersecurity has undoubtedly become an increasingly critical and important issue. The APCSOC is our first line of defense against cyber threats," Lokesh said.