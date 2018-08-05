In a first, helpline for elderly in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: For the first time, the State government has started a helpline and physiotherapy centre for senior citizens in Guntur. Principal District Judge A Hari Harnadha Sarma inaugurated the centre established by HelpAge India, a non-profit voluntary organisation, near Municipal RD Office on Saturday.

Sarma said similar services would be provided in all the municipalities of Guntur.

Urging the denizens to make good use of the service, the State government was giving priority to the welfare of senior citizens.

To avail the services of the helpline, denizens can call 0863-2975555.

Sarma added that elderly people in rural facilities were facing humiliation and could not come to city to avail services. Legal services is provided to such people who are humiliated by the society, he said.

GMC commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar said the civic body would start a library for senior citizens in the city soon.