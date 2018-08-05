Vishakhapatnam airport sees 747% surge in international cargo

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Airport has achieved substantial growth in the cargo handling in the first quarter (Q 1) of the current financial year and the authorities are expecting considerable increase in the near future. According to the AP Air Travellers Association (AP ATA), the airport has achieved 15.43 per cent growth in the Domestic Cargo section and 747 per cent growth in the International Cargo section. The APATA and the Vizag Airport authorities are jointly working to provide more facilities here and hopes that the airport has much more potential to increase cargo revenue in the near future. In the Q 1 of the current financial year, the Vizag Airport has successfully handled 1,481 tonnes of cargo _ 557 tonnes of imports and 924 tonnes of export cargo.

There is an overall 15.43 per cent growth when compared to Q 1 of 2017-18, where the imports were 516 tonnes and exports were 767 tonnes of the total cargo of 1,283 tonnes. For the entire 2017- 18 FY, the cargo handled was 4,846 tonnes _ 2,260 tonnes were imports and 2,586 tonnes exports. On the international cargo, the Vizag Airport has got permission for the cargo transport to other countries six months back and one exclusive international cargo complex on the Airport premises, facilitating increase in cargo transportation. In Q 1 of the current FY, the Vizag Airport has successfully handled 133 tonnes of cargo, which comprises 49.29 tonnes in-coming and 83.74 tonnes out-going cargo. There is a 747 % growth when compared to Q 1 of 2017-18 FY, where the imports were 12.75 tonnes and export cargo was 2.94 tonnes, totalling 15.70 tonnes. For the entire 2017-18, the cargo handled was 296.86 tonnes, comprising 142.21 tonnes imports and 154.65 tonnes exports.

“The growth in the domestic and international cargo sections was possible with the continuous effort of APATA and with the support of the Airport authorities as well as Vizag MP K Haribabu and former Union Civil Aviation minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju in resolving various issues in consultation with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) periodically. We will do our best to improve further in future,” O Naresh Kumar, DS Varma and Dr K Kumar Raja, the office-bearers of the AP ATA- Vizag, told TNIE.

In view of the developments in the Air Cargo section at the Airport, some of the pharma companies started exporting/ importing pharma products through Visakhapatnam cargo terminal instead of using airports from the neighbouring Telangana and Tamil Nadu by saving fuel and time. Many pharma companies are continuing their export operations from Hyderabad and Chennai where they have their head offices and also availability of several airline offices.

“We are going to convene an exclusive meeting after the monsoon session of Parliament concludes, on increasing cargo handling at the Vizag Airport with the collaboration of the APATA and Airport Authorities, all leading airlines and pharma companies to discuss and ensure discounts are made available at the Vizag Airport for the highest growth rate in future,” said Haribabu.

On the textile sector, Brandix has benefited by importing raw material and exporting finished products directly from Visakhapatnam Airport. The multi- product units of VSEZ have benefited by importing machinery parts/engineering goods and exporting diamonds through Visakhapatnam cargo terminal. The marine industry has also taken advantage of the new facility and planned to use the same for importing (brooder stock) mother shrimp/ (seeds) and exporting marine products.

“We hope that with the available facilities and further expansion in future by adding multi-product temperature control zones, high quality packaging equipments and bigger X-ray machines and latest cargo handling equipments will lead to further growth in cargo exports from Vizag. We are also hopeful to bring dedicated cargo airlines to Vizag,” O Nareshkumar from AP ATA emphasized.

Highlights

Opening of International Air Cargo complex

Expansion of infrastructure of domestic cargo

Creation of Temperature Control Zones for perishable cargo

Sanction of dedicated CISF/Customs Manpower at cargo terminal

Appointment of Drug Control Officer for pharma exports

Sanction of animal quarantine officer to clear marine live exports