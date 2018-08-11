Guntur GGH’s Neurology Department gets ISO stamp in Andhra Pradesh

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur GGH’s Neurology Department has received ISO certification for providing ‘quality health services’.  

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur GGH’s Neurology Department has received ISO certification for providing ‘quality health services’.  HOD Professor NV Sundarachary said the achievement was a significant one since it has become the first to receive ISO certification among all departments of every State government hospital.

“The department had applied for ISO certification to assess the standard of services given. The team from the ISO, after holding a detailed inspection of the infrastructure, manpower and equipment, granted the ISO 9001 certification,” he said.      

Previously functioning at the old GGH block with only 18 beds, the Neurology Department in 2013 was shifted to the new premises with 60 beds. Doctors and medical students have time and again conducted many researches here and many of the research papers were also published in international journals.
The outpatient ward has also seen an increase in flow of patients in the past few years as people with neurological problems from other districts also come here, Sundarachary added.

