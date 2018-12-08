Lulu mall in Visakhapatnam to be talk of world

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the proposed Lulu International Shopping Mall coming up in Visakhapatnam should be the ‘talk of the world’ with unique designs. He said the priority should be given in designing the complex for a better sea view with underpass or overpass from the complex to the beach.

It may be noted that the Lulu International Shopping Mall and Mega International Convention Hall is coming up in 13.83 acres of land in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. The project components include a mega commercial complex with six lakh sq ft, convention centre-cum-exhibition halls with 5,000 seating capacity, a 5-star hotel with 220 rooms and other supporting facilities.

The Lulu mall delegation, led by Design International CEO Davide Padoa, called on the Chief Minister at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday and gave a presentation on the designs of the shopping mall.

After the presentation, the Chief Minister said the Lulu International Convention Hall and Shopping Mall should be an iconic structure. He said the priority should be given to sea view from every point of the mega shopping mall and asked the delegation to improve the designs to meet the expectations of people.

Naidu asked the Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation officials to initiate steps to develop an Aviation Training and Research Centre at Donakonda airstrip. He said facilities for testing of drones and aviation training should be provided at the centre.

The Chief Minister inspected the long-range drone developed by N Mahesh, CEO of S3M solutions of the US, with the coordination of the University of Texas and KL University on Friday. Mahesh explaining the functions of the long-range gasoline-powered drone named Pasupata said it has a capacity to fly at 100 km range in 7.5 hours with a payload of 25 kg. He said that it could be used for surveillance purpose.

It may be noted that AP Drones Corporation has signed a MoU with the University of Texas and S3M solutions for developing drones during Naidu’s US visit recently.

AP Drone Corporation CEO K Ravindra Reddy said a drone research centre was set up at KL University. He said five different models of drones were developed.