I-T conducts raid on TDP MLC Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy in Chennai

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Income Tax sleuths conducted raids on the properties of TDP MLC Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy in Chennai on Saturday.

A team of I-T officials conducted searches at the office of Balaji Group of Companies owned by the TDP MLC at T Nagar and also at the factory at Poonamallee.

The searches continued till late in the evening.

Though there were reports that the I-T officials seized undisclosed amount of cash and some documents during the raids, there has been no confirmation from the I-T department in this regard.

The MLC’s followers alleged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre got the I-T raids conducted on the properties of Reddy as part of a political witch-hunt.

However, efforts to contact Srinivasulu Reddy proved futile. The I-T raid on the properties of Reddy is the latest in the series of such raids on the TDP leaders who include TDP Rajya Sabha member YS Chowdary.