Made-in-Andhra Pradesh metro rail coaches for Canada soon

VIJAYAWADA: Made-in-Andhra Pradesh rail coaches will feature soon in the light metro rail in Montreal, Canada. French multinational Alstom’s Sri City facility in Andhra Pradesh will begin work on its second export order for the light metro project in Montreal in early 2019, while production for Mumbai Metro line 3 will begin next year.

The company achieved an important milestone when it delivered the last of the 22 metro trains for Sydney Metro from its Alstom’s Sri City facility in Andhra Pradesh.

Ling Fang, Alstom senior vice-president (Asia Pacific), Alain Spohr, managing director (India and South Asia) and Mark Coxon, managing director (Australia and New Zealand) were present at the flag-off ceremony held at Sri City, recently.

In 2014, Alstom won a contract to deliver 22 six-car train coaches as well as CBTC signalling system from North West Rail Link, Australia’s largest public transport project and first fully-automated metro network.

“We are proud to see Sri City facility completing its first export order on time, delivering on expectations and winning our customer’s trust. We firmly believe in India’s role as a manufacturing and engineering hub for international markets and this milestone bears witness to that,” said Ling Fang.

Began production in 2014, Sri City has already set high standards for quality and operational safety through excellence in innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices.

With an annual production capacity of 240 cars, the site has delivered coacher for Chennai, Kochi and Lucknow metro rail projects. The on-time delivery for Sydney establishes Alstom’s Sri City facility as one of the group’s global manufacturing centres of excellence.

The metro train for Sydney offers maximum comfort and safety to passengers. A fully-automated train, it features the latest passenger information systems as well as areas for prams, luggage, bicycles, wheelchair and separate priority seating for those with reduced mobility.

The metro train destined for Sydney is based on the internationally proven Metropolis train platform. Metropolis trains currently operate in more than 25 cities around the world, including Singapore, Barcelona and Amsterdam.