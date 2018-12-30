You can have dairy products for free at Ganjanahalli

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Ganjanahalli of Kurnool district has been making an offer you cannot resist. Milk and curd have been available for free in the village for decades. In these times when people shell out at least`1,500 per month to meet their dairy needs, nearly 1,000 families of the village in Gonagundla mandal refuse to sell milk.

After fulfilling their own requirements, they offer it free to everyone. They had cultivated this altruistic habit centuries ago when Sadguru Mahatma Bade Saheb urged them to eschew cow meat and use livestock only for agriculture and charity. Inspired by his words, they have been doling out their produce to friends, neighbours and visitors for free.

On an average, the village produces 2,000 litres of milk per day. Any extra milk is turned into curd and then buttermilk, which is distributed for free to residents as well as people from neighbouring villages. Interestingly, the generous practice is more superstition than charity. “The venerated Sadguru Mahatma Bade Saheb had settled in the village some hundreds of years ago and instructed people to not sell milk to ensure peace and tranquillity in the village. There is also a dargah that has been built in his name,” said former sarpanch of the village P Srinivasulu who claims to give away `15,00 worth of milk to people every month.

The Guru had owned a cow and a buffalo, both of which had produced at least 3 litres of milk a day.