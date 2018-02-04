HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court headed by Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan will hear a taken up PIL case seeking enquiry with regard to discrepancies in respect of land belonging to Salt River and land assigned to SC, ST, BC fishermen in government reserved forests and to save the natural resources of AP Coastal Area.

The PIL case is based on a letter addressed to the High Court Chief Justice by Vayala Chittibabu, founder president of AP Sea Coastal Traditional Fishermen Protection Samithi, Nellore district, with regard to encroachment by destroying the reserve forest area and assigned lands in survey numbers 119, 120, 121, 1180 and 1184 covering about 185 acres in the area of Varini revenue division old river (Paata yeru) (Upputeru).